Byrne Kathleen Passed away peacefully at Ashton
Court Care Home, Eastwood on
5th November 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of Jim, much loved
mum of Helen, Anthony and the late
Michael, dear mother-in-law of Chris
and Kellie, devoted grandma of Jules
and Delilah, she will be greatly
missed by all family and friends.
A funeral mass will be held at
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church,
Hilltop, followed by burial at Greasley
Churchyard. Sadly, due to the current
circumstances, attendance at the
funeral is limited, please check with
family beforehand if you wish to attend.
Floral tributes or donations for
Dementia UK may be sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road,
Eastwood, NG16 3GG.
Donations may also be given at
www.gillotts.co.uk/kathleenbyrne
or by collection at the funeral service.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2020