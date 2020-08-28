|
|
|
Faulkner Ken Of Cliff Boulevard, Kimberley, passed away suddenly on 18th August 2020,
aged 78 years. Loving husband of Kath,
devoted dad of Jackie, Kurt, Kerry and
the late Jennie, and a dear grandfather
of seven. He will be missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at the Chapel on the Hill at Kimberley Cemetery on Thursday 3rd September at 1.00 p.m. Because of current restrictions it is not possible to have the funeral which Ken's family would have wished for,
so attendance is limited.
However, Ken will be passing through Kimberley at around 12.50 p.m, and everyone is welcome to pay their respects on the route from
Cliff Boulevard to the Cemetery.
After the funeral, a celebration of
Ken's life will be held in the garden of the Royal Oak, Watnall from 2.30p.m. onwards for those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Please respect social distancing guidelines if you wish to attend.
Floral tributes are welcome, and may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Alternatively, donations for
the British Heart Foundation
may be given online at
www.gillotts.co.uk/kenfaulkner
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2020