|
|
|
FAULKNER Ken Died 18th August 2020.
Wife Kath and family would like to thank everyone for the lovely personal bouquets, wreaths, floral tributes and kind donations to The British Heart Foundation in memory of our loved one Ken.
Also, it was very moving to see the many people paying their respects by the road side from Cliff Blvd,
up Main Street, all the way to
the Chapel on the Hill.
Thank you also to the
Reverend Barbara Holbrook,
Joanne from Gillott's Funeral Directors, to Trevor for his help with the Chapel,
to David Barlow for organising the excellent buffet and for Nick Rook for obliging us with an outside venue for the wake at such short notice.
Thank you and God bless one and all.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 23, 2020