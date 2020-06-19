Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Leonard Harvey
Harvey Leonard of Brinsley,
passed away peacefully at home on 7th June 2020
aged 84 years.
Dear husband of Mary, loving dad of Teresa and Ian and a dear grandad
and great-grandad.

He will be sadly missed by all the family.

Leonard's funeral service was
held on Thursday 18th June
at Mansfield Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Leonard
for Cancer Research UK may be given at www.gillotts.co.uk/leonardharvey
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road,
Eastwood NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on June 19, 2020
