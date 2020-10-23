|
Christian Leslie Passed away on 7th October 2020
aged 62 years. Loving husband of Elizabeth, devoted dad of Andrew, Anthony and Steven and loving grandad of Amelia and Charlotte,
he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Leslie's funeral service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium on Thursday 29th October, followed by burial at Tithe Green Burial Ground, Calverton. Due to current restrictions, attendance at the funeral is limited to family and close friends only. Donations in memory of Leslie, for Cancer Research UK, may be given online at www.gillotts.co.uk/lesliechristian, given at the funeral service, or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 23, 2020