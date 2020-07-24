Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna Waplington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna Waplington

Notice Condolences

Lorna Waplington Notice
Waplington Lorna Passed away peacefully at home on 13th July 2020 aged 76 years.
Loving wife of Michael,
beloved mum of Paula,
she will be missed by all her
family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th July.
Due to current restrictions, we regret that attendance is by invitation only. Donations in memory of Lorna for Target Ovarian Cancer may be given online at www.gillotts.co.uk/lornawaplington
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -