|
|
|
Waplington Lorna Passed away peacefully at home on 13th July 2020 aged 76 years.
Loving wife of Michael,
beloved mum of Paula,
she will be missed by all her
family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th July.
Due to current restrictions, we regret that attendance is by invitation only. Donations in memory of Lorna for Target Ovarian Cancer may be given online at www.gillotts.co.uk/lornawaplington
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 24, 2020