Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Heanor)
1A Abbott Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7QD
01773 713921
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyndon Winsor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyndon Winsor

Notice Condolences

Lyndon Winsor Notice
WINSOR Lyndon Of Smalley (Former Head Teacher
of Langley Mill Junior School)
Passed away peacefully on
17th May 2020, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Connie, father of the late David, grandad and great grandad.
Immediate family attendance
at funeral service only.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Lyn for
Save the Children may be sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921. Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on June 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -