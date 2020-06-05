|
WINSOR Lyndon Of Smalley (Former Head Teacher
of Langley Mill Junior School)
Passed away peacefully on
17th May 2020, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Connie, father of the late David, grandad and great grandad.
Immediate family attendance
at funeral service only.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Lyn for
Save the Children may be sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921. Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on June 5, 2020