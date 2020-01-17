|
|
|
TURNER Margaret Joan Of Selston, passed away on 6th January 2020, aged 60 years.
A dear Daughter, Mum and Mamma who will be sadly missed but forever in the hearts of all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Helen's Church, Selston at 10:30a.m.
on Monday 27th January followed by a burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please but, if
desired, donations for
Kings Mill Hospital (cheques made payable to Sherwood Forest
Hospital Charity) may be given by retiring collection after the
service, via our funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk , or sent care of
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
133 Nottingham Road, Selston, Nottinghamshire. NG16 6BT.
Tel: 01773 306909.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020