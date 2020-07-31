Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Marion Meade Notice
Meade Marion Passed away peacefully on
22nd July 2020 aged 75 years.
Devoted wife of Keith, loving mum of Dawn and Richard and a caring
mama and great-mama.
She will be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Bramcote Crematorium on Friday 7th August.
Due to current restrictions, we regret that attendance is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Marion for Breast Cancer UK can be sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood
NG16 3GG. Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 31, 2020
