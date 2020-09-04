Home

G Wathall & Son, Ashbourne
101-111 Macklin Street
Derby, Derbyshire DE1 1LG
01332 345268
Marion Oates Notice
Oates Marion of Newthorpe
passed away peacefully at
Mount Carmel House, Derby, on Saturday 22nd August, aged 92.

Dearly beloved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mother of Judith, grandmother of Thomas and William and great-grandmother of Lucas, Marion will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Due to the current Covid restrictions, there will be a private funeral on Tuesday 8th September.

Donations in memory of Marion may be given directly to Cancer Research UK.

Enquiries to:
Wathall's
Tel. 01332 345268
www.wathalls.co.uk
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2020
