Barnett Marjorie Passed away peacefully
with her family at her side on 8th January 2020, aged 86 years.
Devoted wife of the late Frank,
loving mum of Julie and Sue,
she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Mansfield Crematorium in the Newstead Chapel on Thursday 30th January at 11.00am.
Floral tributes are welcome and
may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road,
Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Jan. 24, 2020