|
|
|
Clarke Maureen Passed away peacefully on
6th February 2020, aged 81 years.
Loving wife of the late Bob,
dear mum of Lynda, David, Karen
and Debby, and a beloved mama
who will be missed by all the family.
Funeral service to take place at the graveside at Eastwood Cemetery on Wednesday 26th February at 11.00 am. Floral tributes are welcomed and
may be sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2020