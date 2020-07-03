|
Thornley Maureen June Of Eastwood passed away suddenly at home aged 84 years on 11th June 2020.
Loving Wife of the late Roy Thornley.
Maureen will be sadly missed by much loved sister Ruth and Sister-In-Law Shirley.
Aunt to Mike, David & Steven. Diane, David, Chris, Clare,Kay and Great Aunt Becki, Chloe, Jonathan & Luke , Amber, Kelsey , Kirsty, Mia & Liala .
Under the Covid-19 circumstances the Funeral will be immediate Family Members only on Friday 3rd July 2020 .
Donations may be sent directly to Castle Field Kennels, High Lane East , West Hallam, Derbyshire ,DE7 6HZ .
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 3, 2020