|
|
|
Hardwick (Nee Limb)
Mavis Of Giltbrook, passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on the
8th December aged 85 years.
Wife of her late Husband Dave.
Mother of Paul, Karen, Gareth. Grandma of David, Thomas, Jessica, Laura, George, Alice, Jessica, Ryan, Lucas and Ellie. Great Grandma of Hugo and Noah. Mother-In-law
of Glen, Sue and Dianne.
The funeral Service will be held
at Bramcote Crematorium
(Reflection Chapel)
on Friday 3rd January 2020
at 10.30am. Family flowers only please and donations taken in lieu for
Cancer Research UK.
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Dec. 27, 2019