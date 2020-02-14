|
Storer Michael (Mick) Passed away suddenly at home on
24th January 2020, aged 71 years.
Much loved and adored Husband,
Dad and Grandad.
Service to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Greasley on
Tuesday 18th February at 10.45am, followed by burial in the Churchyard, then afterwards at the Horse and Groom. Everyone welcome.
Floral tributes or, if desired,
donations in memory of Mick for the British Heart Foundation may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Telephone 01773 713484.
Donations can also be made by retiring collection after the service.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020