Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
Amber Valley Crematorium
Norma Bailey Notice
Bailey Norma A much loved mum, grandma
and great-grandma who
passed away on 25th October 2020
surrounded by her family.
Funeral service at
Amber Valley Crematorium on
Thursday 12th November.
Due to current circumstances,
we regret that attendance
is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations in lieu
for the Alzheimer's Society
may be given by retiring collection after the service, at www.gillotts.co.uk/normabailey
or sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154, Nottingham Road, Eastwood. NG16 3GG.
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 6, 2020
