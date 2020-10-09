|
|
|
Davis Norman Joseph 'Sol' Of Eastwood, passed away peacefully on
17th September 2020, aged 92 years.
Much loved husband of the late Dorothy, much loved dad of Paul, Karen, Barry and John, and a dearly loved grandad and great-grandad.
He will be so sadly missed
by all the family.
Funeral service took place at
Bramcote Crematorium.
Any enquiries please to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, NG16 3GG.
Telephone 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2020