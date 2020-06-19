Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Pamela Prow Notice
Prow Pamela Passed away peacefully on
10th June 2020,
aged 87 years.
Loving mum of Michael, Philip and Timothy, and a dear mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma who will be missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Mansfield Crematorium on Tuesday 23rd June.
Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations in memory of Pamela which will be divided between the Stroke Unit at Nottingham City Hospital and the Macular Society (cheques payable to
"Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account" please) may be given
at the end of the service, online at www.gillotts.co.uk/pamelaprow or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on June 19, 2020
