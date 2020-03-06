|
|
|
Baker Patricia Mary Of Giltbrook, passed away peacefully
in hospital on 21st February 2020,
aged 72 years.
The beloved wife of Graham, much loved mother of Ian and dear
mum-in-law of Caroline and a
devoted nana to Alex and Lucy.
Funeral Service at Bramcote Crematorium on Monday 16th March at 12.30pm in the Serenity Chapel. Black attire not essential.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations in memory
of Pat to be divided between the
Trent Cardiac Centre at Nottingham City Hospital and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance (cheques payable please to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account) may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent care of
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL
Telephone 0115 938 6720
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020