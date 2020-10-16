Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Lord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lord

Notice Condolences

Patricia Lord Notice
Lord Patricia Ann Passed away peacefully on
7th October 2020, aged 81 years.
Much loved wife of Kenneth,
mum of Susan and Ian and
nana of Nick, Kate, Ben and Ryan.
She will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to take place at
Bramcote Crematorium and
is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations in memory
of Pat for Macmillan Cancer Support
may be given by retiring collection
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -