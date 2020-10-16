|
Lord Patricia Ann Passed away peacefully on
7th October 2020, aged 81 years.
Much loved wife of Kenneth,
mum of Susan and Ian and
nana of Nick, Kate, Ben and Ryan.
She will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to take place at
Bramcote Crematorium and
is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations in memory
of Pat for Macmillan Cancer Support
may be given by retiring collection
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 16, 2020