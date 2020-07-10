Home

Patricia Smith Notice
Smith Patricia (Pat) Passed away on 14th June 2020, aged 78 years. Beloved wife of the late Rex, much loved mum of Dawn and Debbie, mother-in-law to John and Adrian, mama to Clare and Karl, Robert, May and Sam, Aaron and Shannon and great-mama to Alicia, Brandon, Corelia and Decan. Funeral service to be held at Bramcote Crematorium on Thursday 16th July. Floral tributes, or if desired, donations in memory of Pat for Ashton Court Care Home may be sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Donations may also be given by retiring collection after the service.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 10, 2020
