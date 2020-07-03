Home

Paul Groves

Paul Groves Notice
Groves Paul Nicholas Passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side 20th June 2020, aged 54 years. Loving dad of Kirsty, Kelly-Ann and Katie, brother of Donna, grandad of Kelsey and McKenzie,
he will be deeply missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Marys Church, Eastwood on Wednesday 8th July followed by Committal at Bramcote Crematorium. Donations in memory of Paul
(cheques payable please to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account)
may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Attendance at the funeral service is restricted due to social distancing guidelines.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 3, 2020
