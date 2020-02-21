|
|
|
Morledge Paul I thought
of you today,
But that is
nothing new,
I thought about you yesterday,
And will tomorrow too,
I think of you in silence,
And make no outward show,
For what it meant to lose you,
Only those who love you know.
Remembering you is easy,
I do it every day,
It's just the heartache of losing you,
That will never go away.
Happy Birthday Sweetheart
for Tuesday 25th February.
Love and miss you always.
Love Mum, Dad and all your family
xxx
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2020