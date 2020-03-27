|
Hibbitt Peggy (Peg) Passed away at home with her family beside her on the 14th March 2020, aged 98 years. Devoted wife of the late John, loving Mam of Anne and the late Tink and a caring grandma and great grandma. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at Amber Valley Crematorium on Tuesday 31st March at 10.00 am. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations in memory of Peggy for The Royal British Legion may be given by retiring collection at the end of the service or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484. If you wish to attend the funeral, in view of the changing situation regarding public gatherings, please contact Gillotts for guidance a few days prior to the funeral date.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2020