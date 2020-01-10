|
|
|
GEORGE Percy Edwin Passed away peacefully 29th December 2019, aged 95 years.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Greasley on
Monday 13th January at 12.30 pm followed by burial in the Churchyard. Everyone is welcome to join the family at the Greasley Castle after the funeral.
Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations in memory of Percy for Age Concern Eastwood may be given by retiring collection at the end of the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road,
Eastwood, Nottingham,
NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020