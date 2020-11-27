|
|
|
Bexon Pete Passed away peacefully on
16th November 2020 aged 73 years.
Loving husband of Glenice, beloved dad of Adi and Chantal, and a loving grandad of Ethan, Ella and Evie.
Pete will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Hilltop on Thursday
3rd December 2020.
Sadly, attendance is limited due to current circumstances.
Donations in memory of Pete, which will be divided between Nottinghamshire Hospice and Treetops Hospice Care may be given by retiring collection at the funeral service, at
www.gillotts.co.uk/petebexon,
or by sending to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road,
Eastwood NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 27, 2020