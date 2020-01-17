Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Dixon

Notice Condolences

Peter Dixon Notice
Dixon Peter William Passed away
1st January 2020,
aged 76 years.
Devoted husband to Mavis,
loving dad to James, step-dad to Glen, he will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.

Funeral service to take place
at Bramcote Crematorium
in the Reflection Chapel on
Friday 24th January at 2.15 pm.
Floral tributes are welcome,
or if desired, donations in memory of Peter for the Salvation Army may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road,
Eastwood, Nottingham,
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Donations may also be made
by retiring collection after
the service.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -