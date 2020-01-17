|
|
|
Dixon Peter William Passed away
1st January 2020,
aged 76 years.
Devoted husband to Mavis,
loving dad to James, step-dad to Glen, he will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at Bramcote Crematorium
in the Reflection Chapel on
Friday 24th January at 2.15 pm.
Floral tributes are welcome,
or if desired, donations in memory of Peter for the Salvation Army may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road,
Eastwood, Nottingham,
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Donations may also be made
by retiring collection after
the service.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020