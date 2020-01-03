|
Wilcockson Peter Of Newthorpe passed away peacefully at the
Nottingham City Hospital on 14th December 2019, aged 78 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Margaret, devoted Dad of Lisa,
loved Father-In-Law and cherished Grandad to Lily-Mae.
The funeral service will be held at Mansfield Crematorium
(Newstead Chapel) on Thursday 9th January at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please and donations taken in lieu for
British Lung Foundation.
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Jan. 3, 2020