|
|
|
McClare Phyllis May
"nee Large" Passed away 12th November 2020,
aged 82 years.
Devoted mum of Mark and Tracey,
loving mamma and great mamma,
she will be deeply missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Bramcote Crematorium on
Monday 30th November and
is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations in memory
of Phyllis for the Nicola McClare Duffy Charity (cheques payable to
Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account please) may be given by retiring collection at the end of
the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 27, 2020