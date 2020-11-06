Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
11:30
New Horizon Church
Langley Mill
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Eastwood Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Graham

Notice Condolences

Raymond Graham Notice
Graham Raymond William Former Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church Eastwood passed away 18th October 2020, aged 82 years. Devoted husband of Doreen,
loving dad of Catherine and Polly and an adored grandad, he will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at the New Horizon Church, Langley Mill
on Tuesday 10th November at
11.30 am followed by burial at Eastwood Cemetery. Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations
in memory of Raymond for the
New Horizon Church may be given by retiring collection at the end of the service or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484. Due to the current restrictions the service and burial is by invitation only.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -