|
|
|
Graham Raymond William Former Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church Eastwood passed away 18th October 2020, aged 82 years. Devoted husband of Doreen,
loving dad of Catherine and Polly and an adored grandad, he will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at the New Horizon Church, Langley Mill
on Tuesday 10th November at
11.30 am followed by burial at Eastwood Cemetery. Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations
in memory of Raymond for the
New Horizon Church may be given by retiring collection at the end of the service or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484. Due to the current restrictions the service and burial is by invitation only.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 6, 2020