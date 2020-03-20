|
Smith Ronald of Watnall, formerly of Newthorpe, passed away peacefully at home on the 2nd March 2020, aged 86 years.
Devoted Husband to Margaret,
Father to Robert, Julie & Adrian.
Father In Law to Gail, Allen, Sharon, Jade & Emily. Loving Grandad to Damon, Adam, Karl, Sarah, Holly & Paige. Great Grandad to Lucas,
Ethan, Elsie & Olivia.
Ronald will be deeply missed by
all Family and Friends.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 31st March at Bramcote Crematorium (Serenity Chapel) at 4.15pm. Flowers are welcome
and donations taken in lieu for
The British Lung Foundation.
For further enquiries please
contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2020