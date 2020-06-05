|
Simpson-Eyre Rose Passed away on
26th May 2020, aged 80 years.
Devoted wife of the late Mick,
and a loving mum and nana who
will be missed by all the family.
The funeral service will be held
at Gedling Crematorium on
Friday 12th June.
No flowers please by request but,
if desired, donations in memory of Rose for Dementia UK may be given online at www.gillotts.co.uk/rosesimpson-eyre or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Any enquiries please telephone 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on June 5, 2020