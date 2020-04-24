|
Holmes Roy Passed away 7th April 2020,
aged 88 years. Devoted husband of the late Betty, loving dad of Kevan, Russell and father-in-law of Andrea and Julie, adoring grandad of Danielle and Emillie, Great-Grandad to Olivia, brother-in-law to Susan. He will be deeply missed
by all his family and friends.
Roy's funeral will be held at the Swanwick Crematorium on the
24th April at 9am, unfortunately due to current restrictions, only immediate family will be able to attend.
Donations in memory of Roy for Parkinson's UK may be given at www.gillotts.co.uk/royholme
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020