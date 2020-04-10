|
|
|
Penney Russell John of Watnall
Passed away peacefully,
27th March 2020, aged 84 years.
The beloved husband of Iris,
loving father of Simon and
father in law of Deborah and a devoted
grandad to Thomas and Oliver.
Donations in memory of Russell,
for Dementia UK, may be given via the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk.
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley NG16 2LL Tel: 0115 9386720
(cheques payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account please).
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2020