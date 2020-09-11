|
|
|
GOODWIN Sandra
(Newthorpe Common, Newthorpe) Passed away suddenly at
Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham
on Tuesday 25th August 2020,
aged 71 years.
Mum to Anisa Claire, Mamma
to Olivia Victoria Paige, Sister
to Peter Dawes.
The funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Greasley on Wednesday 16th September 2020
at 10 am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for Macmillan
and British Heart Foundation.
For further enquiries please contact the Co-operative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ,
telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2020