Soar Sheila
(nee Mathias) Born in Kimberley and latterly of Newthorpe, passed away on 10th November 2020, aged 86 years, following a short illness. Beloved Wife of the late David, dear Mum of Beverley, Carolyn and Alison and devoted Grandmother of Alexander, Joshua, Edwin, Henry, Oliver and George.
Sheila's Funeral Service will take place at Bramcote Crematorium at 11.00 a.m. on Wednesday 2nd December. Due to current restrictions, attendance is limited, but friends who wish to attend are asked to contact the family - either directly or via the funeral directors.
Floral tributes in memory of Sheila may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 20, 2020