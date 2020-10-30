|
Baugh Shirleyann Glenice would like to say an extra special thank you to Reverend Canon Barbara Holbrook for the lovely service, to Dr Lim for his support, to John and to Hayward House Hospice and their nurses for their kindness and care. Also an extra special thanks to Gillotts Funeral Directors at Kimberley for their compassion and professionalism. Finally, thanks to everyone for their generous donations for Hayward House Hospice in memory of Shirleyann.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 30, 2020