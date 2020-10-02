Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Resources
More Obituaries for Simon Ryde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simon Ryde

Notice Condolences

Simon Ryde Notice
Ryde Simon Hugh Passed away unexpectedly at home
on 27th August 2020 aged 72 years.
He will be missed by his wife Christine, children Philip and Helen and his grandchildren Olivia, Bella and Thomas.
Donations in memory of Simon, which will be divided between the Salvation Army and the R.N.L.I. (cheques payable please to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account), can be made online at www.gillotts.co.uk/simonryde or sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood NG16 3GG.
Any enquiries please telephone
01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -