Ryde Simon Hugh Passed away unexpectedly at home
on 27th August 2020 aged 72 years.
He will be missed by his wife Christine, children Philip and Helen and his grandchildren Olivia, Bella and Thomas.
Donations in memory of Simon, which will be divided between the Salvation Army and the R.N.L.I. (cheques payable please to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account), can be made online at www.gillotts.co.uk/simonryde or sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood NG16 3GG.
Any enquiries please telephone
01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2020