|
|
|
Hall Stanley Maurice Lost his fight for life on
15th March 2020 aged 83 years. Husband of the late Beryl Joan,
dad of Christopher, grandad of James, who will be missed by all the family.
A private family service will be held at St Mary's Churchyard, Greasley followed by a memorial service to be arranged at a future date.
For further details please visit www.gillotts.co.uk/stanleymauricehall or contact Gillotts Funeral Directors
on 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2020