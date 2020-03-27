Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Stanley Hall

Stanley Hall Notice
Hall Stanley Maurice Lost his fight for life on
15th March 2020 aged 83 years. Husband of the late Beryl Joan,
dad of Christopher, grandad of James, who will be missed by all the family.
A private family service will be held at St Mary's Churchyard, Greasley followed by a memorial service to be arranged at a future date.
For further details please visit www.gillotts.co.uk/stanleymauricehall or contact Gillotts Funeral Directors
on 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2020
