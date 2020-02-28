Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Howells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Howells

Notice

Sylvia Howells Notice
HOWELLS Sylvia The family would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone for their kind messages of sympathy, donations and floral tributes and for attending the service at Bramcote and afterwards
at The Sanctuary Coffee House.
Special thanks to Marianne's Florist
for the beautiful flowers,
The Rev Geoffrey Halliday for an excellent service and Gillotts, Eastwood, for their sensitive and professional handling of arrangements.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -