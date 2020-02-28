|
|
|
HOWELLS Sylvia The family would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone for their kind messages of sympathy, donations and floral tributes and for attending the service at Bramcote and afterwards
at The Sanctuary Coffee House.
Special thanks to Marianne's Florist
for the beautiful flowers,
The Rev Geoffrey Halliday for an excellent service and Gillotts, Eastwood, for their sensitive and professional handling of arrangements.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2020