Thomas Parker

Thomas Parker Notice
Parker Thomas Augustine Of Selston.
Passed away very suddenly but peacefully with his family by his side at Kingsmill Hospital
on Sunday 28th June 2020,
aged 91 years.

Much loved and sadly missed.
Leaves behind daughter Caroline,
sons James, Jonathan and David, grandchildren Andrew, Laura
and Natalie, great grandchildren Caitlan, Ethan and Dylan.

The family deeply regret that due
to the current Covid-19 restrictions,
the funeral is restricted to immediate family only. Donations in lieu
to Kingsmill Hospital -
End of Life Care Appeal.
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare ,
93 Nottingham Road,
Eastwood, Nottingham
NG16 3AJ. Tel: 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 10, 2020
