The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020
09:30
Bramcote Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Tony Wardle Notice
Wardle Tony Of Newthorpe Common passed away peacefully with his family by his side at The Nottingham City Hospital on the 25th November 2020 aged 78 years.
Tony sadly leaves his loving Wife June, Children Trevor, Diana, and Alison.
Also Grandchildren and Great Granddaughter.
Tony will be sadly missed by all his
Family and Friends.
The funeral will be held at Bramcote Crematorium ( Serenity Chapel ) on Thursday 17th December 2020 at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please and donations taken in lieu for
Cancer Research UK.
For further enquiries please contact Eastwood Cooperative Funeral Care. 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Dec. 4, 2020
