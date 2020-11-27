Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Hyde Valerie Of Brinsley, passed
away peacefully at
The Kings Mill Hospital on
13th November 2020 aged 80 years.
Beloved Wife to James,
Mum to Elaine and Helen.
Mama to Hannah and Brandon.
Will be forever in our hearts.
The funeral service will be held at
St James The Great Church, Brinsley
on Wednesday 2nd December 2020
at 9.30am, then a private family
interment at 10.00am. Family flowers only please and donations taken in
lieu for The British Red Cross.
For further enquires please contact Eastwood Cooperative Funeral Care, 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 27, 2020
