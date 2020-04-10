Home

Vivienne Cieslik

Notice Condolences

Vivienne Cieslik Notice
Cieslik Vivienne Lilah Passed away peacefully at home
with her family at her side on
31st March 2020, aged 69 years.
Devoted wife of John, loving mum of Rachel and John Paul, grandma to Thomas and Jessica, sister to Lynda and aunt to Marcus. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A celebration of Vivienne's life is
to be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of Vivienne for Cancer Research UK may be given via the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk, or by sending to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Telephone 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2020
