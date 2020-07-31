|
|
|
Marriott Walter Cyril Of Kirk Hallam passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on the
21st July 2020 aged 81 years.
Walter sadly leaves behind his loving Wife Pamela and loving Son Mark.
He will be remembered for ever.
The funeral service will be held at Ambervalley Crematorium, Swanwick, Alfreton on Friday 7th August 2020
at 10.00am. Family flowers only please.
For further enquiries please contact
The Cooperative Funeral Care,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 31, 2020