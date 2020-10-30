|
|
|
Sisson Wendy
(née George) Passed away peacefully at home
with her family at her side.
Devoted wife of Frank,
mum of Mark and Joanne,
mother-in-law of Ann and Tim, grandma of Rachel and the late Jack.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at St. Marys Church, Greasley
and is by invitation only due to restrictions, Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations in memory of Wendy for Cancer Research UK
may be given by retiring collection or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road,
Eastwood,
Nottingham,
NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 30, 2020