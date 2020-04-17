|
Hind William Edwin (Edwin) Of Nuthall, passed away peacefully in hospital on 6th April 2020,
aged 86 years.
The beloved husband of Margaret.
He was much loved and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Donations in memory of Edwin for the British Lung Foundation may be given via the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk/williamedwinhind or by sending to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2020