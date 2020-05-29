|
|
|
Meakin William "Ernest" Of Eastwood passed away peacefully with his
friend by his side at the
Queens Medical Centre on the
27th April 2020, aged 77 years.
William will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held
at Mansfield Crematorium
"Newstead Chapel" on
Tuesday 2nd June at 10.00am.
Due to restrictions at the moment please only immediate
family and friends to attend.
Flowers are welcome and
donations in lieu for RSPCA.
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on May 29, 2020