Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Resources
More Obituaries for William Meakin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Meakin

Notice Condolences

William Meakin Notice
Meakin William "Ernest" Of Eastwood passed away peacefully with his
friend by his side at the
Queens Medical Centre on the
27th April 2020, aged 77 years.
William will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held
at Mansfield Crematorium
"Newstead Chapel" on
Tuesday 2nd June at 10.00am.
Due to restrictions at the moment please only immediate
family and friends to attend.
Flowers are welcome and
donations in lieu for RSPCA.
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on May 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -