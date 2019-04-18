|
|
Aíssa, loved by many, left us way too soon. Graduated from Grossmont High School 1996. She loved Disneyland and Disney classic movies, CDs and books. Enjoyed dancing and giving hugs. Aíssa is survived by mom Belén, dad Ricardo, brothers Adriel and André, niece Téa, nephews Lucca and Maximo. A Celebration of her Life will be held from 3-8 p.m. on April 27, 2019, at the Marina Village Captain's Room, 1936 Quivira Way, San Diego, CA 92109.
Published in The East County Californian from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019