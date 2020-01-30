|
Andrew Marten Siderius died peacefully at his home in Reno, Nevada, after a valiant struggle with neuroendocrine cancer.
Andrew was born in Walnut Creek, California, to Marten and Janice Siderius. The family moved to Glendale, California, when Andrew was two-year's-old. When he was in third grade, the family moved to El Cajon, California, where he attended Fuerte Elementary, Montgomery Middle School and Valhalla High. While in high school, Andrew played football. His size (6'5") and weight made him an excellent offensive lineman. He was recruited for a scholarship in collegiate football by numerous universities. He chose the University of Nevada, Reno. He played for UNR until a neck injury sidelined him. For the remainder of his life, football was his passion. He became a high school football referee and was "moving up" to college reffing when he passed.
After graduating from UNR, Andrew worked for Western Nevada Supply for over twenty years. During his career at WNS, he made many good friends. When not working, Andrew loved to travel and he loved to cook. If you dropped by the house, the TV was tuned to either a sports channel or the Food Channel.
Andrew met his beloved wife, Janelle, while working at Western. They married and were blessed with two wonderful children: Abbey and Jake. As a family they visited Hawaii, London, Paris (among others) because Andrew enjoyed the adventure of seeing new and exciting places. Before passing, the family had scheduled a Caribbean cruise, a trip to Italy, and another to Hawaii!
He is survived by his wife, Janelle; his children Abigail and Jacob; brother, Graham (of Ladera Ranch); parents Marten and Janice (Fallbrook); aunts Debi Shrimplin (Poulsbo, WA) Margriet Roloson (Placerville); and uncle, Peter Siderius (Los Angeles).
A celebration of life for Andrew will be held on February 7th at 3:00pm at Lawlor Events Center on the University of Nevada campus. The family requests that in-lieu of flowers that donations be made via GoFundMe labeled "Andrew Siderius Legacy Fund."
Published in The East County Californian from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020